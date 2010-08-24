Meet The 33-Year Old Who Just Bought Lloyd Blankfein's House

Bryce Markus just bought Lloyd Blankfein’s duplex on 941 Park Avenue for over $12 million, according to the Real Deal.



Astonishingly, Markus is only 33 and he’s only had two jobs. So who is this previously anonymous baller and how did he earn his money so quickly?

So that you can consider whether you might ever be able to buy a $12 million house at age 33, let’s shamelessly run through the possibilities.

Now, Markus works as a senior portfolio manager with BlueMountain Capital Management, a privately owned hedge fund sponsor (like a hedge fund of funds).

But until 2005, he worked for Goldman Sachs. (So now he owns the boss’s house at age 33, which must feel pretty awesome, especially since he was never made partner.) His dad also works (or worked) there. In 2004, when Markus got married (that’s how we figured out his age, by the way – he was 27 when he got married), his dad was a vice president for investment banking (in municipal finance) at Goldman.

(His wedding brings up another testament to Markus’ baller status. He was married at Capitale, a chic New York bank-turned-event space and fancy restaurant.)

So family money is, of course, one way Markus might have paid for Blankfein’s house. His wife’s dad is a partner in Kronish Lieb Weiner & Hellman, a New York law firm, according to their wedding announcement. She was working in HR at Credit Suisse in 2004, so that probably helps a little too.

But Markus’ financial success probably owes more to his current job at BlueMountain. The pay scheme of a portfolio manager at a hedge fund sponsor like BlueMountain is most likely based on the performance of the funds in the the PM’s portfolio.

Markus apparently oversees the structured credit strategies, and because credit strategies appears to be BlueMountain’s flagship investment vehicle, according to an interview Markus gave a couple of years ago, we’re guessing that is where the money came from (we’ll explain why).

From HedgeWeek:

Our flagship Credit Alternatives Fund is a multi-strategy credit fund with a market-neutral relative value approach. Today we manage $4.5 billion across eight different absolute return funds and $1.4 billion across three collateralised loan obligations.

Because portfolio managers also (usually) take home a small percentage of the total funds he manages, managing a large portfolio (like the flagship’s) adds to his take home. He also says he is very involved with the evolution of the firm’s risk analytics, capital allocation, and balance sheet management. More responsibility = more cash.

Markus has worked at BlueMountain for around 5 years now.

He’s also probably got some savings from his time (about 5 years) at Goldman. Markus was a Vice President in Goldman’s Fixed Income Currency and Commodities Division. His BlueMountain profile page says he traded corporate debt and credit derivatives (more specifically, single name credit default swaps, credit indices, credit swaptions, convertible asset swaps, synthetic CDO tranches, and corporate warrants).

Even if it’s not where he made the big bucks, Goldman is a big part of Markus’ sucess. The firm is where he met one of the guys he currently works with, Alan Gerstein, who is also a senior portfolio manager at BlueMountain.

So to answer the question, Will you be able to buy a $12 million place at 33? Review how Markus did it:

— Born to people with connections

— Worked at Goldman

— Joined a fund of funds as a portfolio manager (hedge fund also works)

Follow his lead, work hard, and buying a $12 million house at 33 is not impossible.

(It also helps that he’s a Wharton grad – earned his M.B.A and B.S. in Economics from Wharton at UPenn).

