SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Bryce Harper Wins Controversial Rookie Of The Year Award

Major League Baseball’s award season has started with the naming of each league’s Rookie of the Year last night. Mike Trout, who is also a contender for MVP, was unanimously voted as the American League’s top rookie.



But in the National League, the voting was much closer, with Bryce Harper narrowly beating Diamondbacks pitcher Wade Miley, leading to some complaining that the award was simply a popularity contest.

Harper finished with 112 points and received 16 of the 32 first-place votes. Miley had 105 points and 12 first-place votes. Harper, who was worth 4.9 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) this season, was the only player named on all 32 ballots. Miley (4.8 WAR) was left off one ballot entirely, and actually had more combined first and second place votes (25) than Harper (24)…

Data via Fangraphs.com.

