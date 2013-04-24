Bryce Harper's New Under Armour Logo Is Remarkably Boring

Bryce Harper sent out the tweet below, unveiling his new personal logo designed by Under Armour. And unlike Harper himself, the logo is not very exciting.



Is it a “34”? Is it a “BH”? Is it the Big 10 logo?

It feels like Under Armour tried too hard to be clever instead of coming up with something iconic for a young player that may already be the sport’s biggest star:

