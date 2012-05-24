Teenage Phenom Bryce Harper Already Knows How To Hit The Best Pitcher In Baseball

Photo: masn/MLB.tv

Bryce Harper has been an incredible lightning rod for the Washington Nationals since being called up April 27.Tuesday, Harper continued to marvel fans and teammates alike with his 2-for-3 performance against the best pitcher in Major League Baseball: Roy Halladay. (He was 2-for-5 overall.)



Harper hit a single in the first, but saved his most impressive knock for later on.

With runners on first and second in the third inning, Harper came up and belted a first-pitch curveball to deep right centre field, scoring both runners.

OFF ROY HALLADAY.

A rookie shouldn’t be able to do this so easily. Let alone one who’s not even 20 years old.

But apparently Harper has Halladay all figured out already (via WaPo).

“I’ve been watching him for about three years. He throws first-pitch curveballs to so many people, and they just let it get over the plate. I was just really trying to get something up in that situation and get something going.”

Harper’s post game statement is impressive for a number of reasons: 1) Young players always struggle with breaking balls once they get to the big leagues, 2) Halladay has been using his first-pitch curveball to intimidate hitters for a while now, 3) NO ONE EVER sits on a first-pitch curveball, let alone inexperienced rookies who normally look for a fastball and pass up a pitch like the one Harper mashed for a triple, and 4) Harper actually had the wherewithal and foresight to be watching Halladay tape for three years.

Here’s the video:



