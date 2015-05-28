Bryce Harper is having a historic season and he is still just 22 years old

It has been six years since Bryce Harper first landed on the national radar when the then-16-year-old graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with the title “Chosen One.” Harper is also already in his fourth MLB season, so it is easy to forget he is still only 22 years old.

More than one-fourth of the way through the 2015 season, Harper is having the breakout year many have been waiting for, and it is even greater than anybody could have imagined.

Consider this: Harper is on pace to hit .330, with 60 home runs, 95 extra-base hits, and a 1.200 OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage). In MLB history, only three players have ever even hit .320 with 50 home runs and a 1.200 over a full season, Babe Ruth (three times), Jimmie Foxx, and Barry Bonds during his record-setting 73-home run season.

Harper is doing so much at such a young age that if he keeps up this pace for the rest of this season, he will already be 49 home runs ahead of where Hank Aaron was on his way to hitting a then-record 755 career home runs.

