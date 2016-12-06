Bryce Harper reportedly wants a $400 million contract and now it sounds like his days with the Nationals are numbered

Nationals superstar outfielder Bryce Harper won’t become a free agent until 2018, but his days in Washington could be numbered thanks to the $400 million contract Harper is reportedly seeking.

Citing a “high-ranking Nationals executive”, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Monday reported that the Nats have began contract extension talks with Harper, amd are now preparing for life without him because of how much money he will seek.

From USA Today:

“The Nationals, who had begun preliminary negotiations this year to retain Harper beyond 2018, believe the chasm in their talks now have become too great to overcome. While no specific dollar amount has been broached by high-powered agent Scott Boras, the executive says Harper is seeking a deal more than 10 years in length, believing it would exceed $400 million.”

Harper is just 24, and has already won the National League MVP. Currently he makes just $6 million per year, though he is eligible for arbitration this season. Boras, though, rarely lets his clients sign long-term extensions before they hit free agency.

Boras told USA Today that he has not asked for a specific dollar amount.

“I have had no long-term discussions with the Nationals on Bryce,” Boras told USA Today. “No terms, no offers discussed. Only arbitration-year discussions.”

Still, the $400 million number would be the biggest in MLB history, surpassing the 13-year, $325 million contract extension Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014.

If Harper does move on from the Nats, there’s a certain team in the Bronx that would be expected to pursue him. In other words, start preparing yourself for Harper in pinstripes.

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.