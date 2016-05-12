Bryce Harper suspended one game for cursing out umpire after being ejected

The MLB announced on Wednesday that Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper has been suspended one game for his outburst at umpire Brian Knight during his team’s walk-off celebration on Monday night. Harper has also been fined an undisclosed amount, the MLB said, and will appeal the suspension.

Harper’s tirade came during the bottom of the 9th inning against the Tigers. First, he was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes with Knight during Danny Espinosa’s at-bat, and when teammate Clint Robinson hit a walk-off home run to win the game just moments later, Harper got in some final words while on the field celebrating.

Bryce Harper was a little upset with the umpire who threw him out… pic.twitter.com/E4WqEJxUp9

— Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) May 10, 2016

After the game, Harper said he was prepared to pay a fine and didn’t regret yelling at Knight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.