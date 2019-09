Bryce Harper is only 20 years old, but thanks to his hot start he has to be the early favourite for National League MVP. Last night he hit another home run of the young season, and it was an absolute bomb.



In just eight games, Harper has 13 hits and four home runs. Here is the home run:

Your browser does not support iframes.

