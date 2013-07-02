15 Reasons Why Bryce Harper Is The Oddest Superstar In Baseball

Bryce Harper will return to the field tonight for the first time in more than a month after a trip to the disabled list.



Harper’s bat and glove will be welcome additions as the Nationals have fallen to 6.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East.

But while Harper is immensely talented, that’s only part of the reason he is the most unique character in baseball.

