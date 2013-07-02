15 Reasons Why Bryce Harper Is The Oddest Superstar In Baseball

Bryce Harper will return to the field tonight for the first time in more than a month after a trip to the disabled list.
Harper’s bat and glove will be welcome additions as the Nationals have fallen to 6.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East.
But while Harper is immensely talented, that’s only part of the reason he is the most unique character in baseball.
And he ruffled some feathers in the minors when he blew a kiss to the pitcher after hitting a home run
But his ego is not so big that he won't stop and join a pick-up softball game near the Washington Monument while wearing designer jeans
Despite wearing caps and helmets, his hair has reached David Beckham-levels of perfection at all times
He once got so mad at himself during a game he slammed a bat against a wall and the bat bounced back and hit him in the face
Harper appeared to be the only Nationals rookie that enjoyed a hazing ritual that required them to dress in gymnastics leotards
Of course, Harper may be best known for the extreme lengths he goes to battle the evil glare of the sun including eye black and even red-tinted contacts
