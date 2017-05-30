Nationals-Giants erupts in ugly brawl as Bryce Harper charges the mound after being hit by a pitch

Things got ugly between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning on Monday after Bryce Harper was hit by Hunter Strickland.

During an at-bat in the eighth inning, Strickland beamed Harper straight in the hip.

Harper angrily pointed his bat at Strickland, then charged the mound, swinging at Strickland. Both players threw several punches as the teams stormed the field.

Both benches did a good job of not escalating the fight further, keeping it to just Strickland and Harper. Both players were ejected.

Strickland was so heated that Hunter Pence took a beating of his own trying to get Strickland off the field.



Hunter Strickland mushes Hunter Pence in the face when they were dragging him off the field pic.twitter.com/ldgJ7REWOo

— That Dude (@cjzer0) May 29, 2017

