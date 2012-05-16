Watch Bryce Harper Become The Youngest Player To Hit A Home Run In 14 Years

Bryce Harper hit his first big league home run last night, becoming the youngest player to do so since Adrian Beltre in 1998. And since 1980, only Beltre, Andruw Jones, and Ken Griffey Jr. hit a home run and were younger than Harper’s age of 19 years, 211 days.



Interestingly, Harper hasn’t been much of a power hitter yet since being drafted. This is just his 19th home run in 590 at bats combined between the minors and the majors.

Here’s the video (via Yahoo! Sports)…

