Watch 18-Year-Old Baseball Prodigy Bryce Harper Flip Out After Striking Out Last Night

Nationals prospect Bryce Harper was ejected after striking out for a second time against the Richmond Flying Squirrels last night.



The 18-year-old got his money’s worth, throwing his helmet and shouting at the ump at point blank range.

This is the second on-field controversy of his young career. He made headlines by blowing a kiss to a pitcher after hitting a homerun in June.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

