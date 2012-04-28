Teenage Baseball Phenom Bryce Harper To Make Major League Debut Saturday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Washington Nationals have announced that Bryce Harper will make his Major League debut Saturday in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers.Harper will take the roster spot of third baseman Ryan Zimmerman after he’s placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder injury.



The 19-year-old outfielder had been widely expected to make the jump to the majors at some point this season, but no one really thought it would happen before May 1.

Zimmerman’s injury is obviously not the way the Nationals wanted this to happen.

Jon Heyman of CBS Sports says that as of now, the Nats only plan on having Harper up with the big club while Zimmerman is out.

Harper has struggled so far in AAA Syracuse with a .250 batting average, .708 OPS, and only 1 home run.

Were Harper’s numbers to pick up in the majors, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t stick around. As phenomenal as their pitching has been, the Nats could really use some hitting (only 3.6 runs per game).

Nats brass and fans are probably a bit bummed Saturday’s game isn’t in Washington. Not only will Harper be making his immensely anticipated debut, but pitching sensation Stephen Strasburg will be on the mound as well.

