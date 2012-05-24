The 13 Levels Of Bryce Harper Cockiness That Make Him So Fun To Watch

Photo: masn/MLB.tv

Bryce Harper is baseball’s next five-tool mega superstar.There’s no denying that.



Since being called up by the Washington Nationals in late April he’s hit for power and contact, shown off his great speed by stealing home, and showcased a rocket arm.

Not bad for a guy who’s only been in the majors for about a month.

But despite all the success there’s a part of Harper’s game that always gets criticised: his swagger.

Nats fans would probably just call it confidence.

Phillies fans might prefer the term cockiness or something way worse, however.

