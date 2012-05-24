Let Bryce Harper Dazzle You With A Running, Over-The-Shoulder Bobbling Catch

The Washington Nationals lost to the Philadelphia Phillies and Cole Hamels’ masterful pitching 4-1 Wednesday night.



But Bryce Harper still had a solid day, going 1-for-3 at the plate and hustling on the base paths to move from first to third on consecutive sac flies.

There was also this play in right field in the bottom of the fifth that left us wondering if he could be a decent wide receiver in football.



And, of course, Harper followed up that great catch with his customary “whatever” look:

Photo: masn/MLB.tv

ALSO SEE: The 13 Levels Of Bryce Harper’s Arrogance That Make Him Such An Exciting Player →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.