TikToker Bryce Hall attended another maskless party just days after saying he 'fully regrets' hosting them

Patrick Starrr / Instagram, Entertainment Tonight Bryce Hall is still attending parties, despite feeling ‘regret.’

Bryce Hall attended a party just days after he told Entertainment Tonight he regretted throwing them during the pandemic.

Hall partied maskless with various influencers, including Patrick Starrr and Tessa Brooks, over the weekend.

He told Entertainment tonight on October 1 that he “fully regrets” the massive party he threw at the Sway House and “the party animal has been tamed for a little bit.”

He was seen on Instagram stories partying with various influencers, including Patrick Starrr and Tessa Brooks, over the weekend.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Patrick Starrr, Bryce Hall, Tessa Brooks and numerous TikTokers attend pro-COVID spreading party in LA. This days after president and staff test positive for COVID, showing how infectious virus can be even with extreme precautions. Pro-COVID movement strong. pic.twitter.com/nJqH35VrP2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 3, 2020

In an interview on October 1, Hall told Entertainment Tonight he “fully regrets” the massive 21st birthday party he threw at the Sway House, where he and several other TikTokers reside, which was attended by over 100 maskless guests and strippers. Hall and fellow TikToker Blake Grey faced charges for the party and had their power shut off by the LA mayor.

The current guidance in California is that parties are prohibited.

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, gatherings unless otherwise specified are not permitted across the state of California until further guidance is issued by the California Department of Public Health,” a recent statement from the California Department of Public Health reads.

People showed their disappointment on social media towards influencers who continue to party during the pandemic.

“I haven’t been able to travel to see my family in months due to covid precautions, and these LA influencers continue to party and gather as if covid never existed,” one person tweeted. “Sad.”

“Some influencers say they feel pressured to continue partying amid the pandemic because it’s their job to entertain,” tweeted journalist Kelsey Weekman. “Who is entertained and not annoyed by this? We are all trapped at home trying to undo this mess. Post from your living room like the rest of us!”

some influencers say they feel pressured to continue partying amid the pandemic because it’s their job to entertain …. who is entertained and not annoyed by this. we are all trapped at home trying to undo this mess. post from your living room like the rest of us !!!! https://t.co/4icckBL1Vv — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) October 3, 2020

