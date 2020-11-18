Bryce Dallas Howard confirms fan theory she paid homage to father Ron Howard's 'Apollo 13' in 'The Mandalorian' episode

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard with father Ron Howard.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Heiress” episode of “The Mandalorian,” season two.

In the third episode of “The Mandalorian” season two, director Bryce Dallas Howard pays homage to her director father, Ron Howard.

At the start of the episode, Mando’s dramatic entry into a planet is a shot-for-shot hat tip of the Earth reentry sequence in “Apollo 13.”

She confirmed the theory on Twitter, replying to a fan who shared the two sequences side-by-side: “Nice catch. 100% correct :).”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bryce Dallas Howard â€” the director of “The Heiress” episode of “The Mandalorian” â€” paid tribute to her director father, Ron Howard, by doing a shot-for-shot tribute of a scene from “Apollo 13.”

At the start of the episode, Mando’s broken Razor Crest ship must attempt a dramatic landing, which includes entering a planet’s atmosphere at such a high speed that it makes the ship red hot. Now the once-frozen ship, which had just survived an ice planet in the previous episode, is on the verge of burning up.

A wide shot shows the red hot ship dropping into the planet and a shot of the cockpit shows the dashboard dripping with water as it is no longer icy.

Universal Pictures Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, and Tom Hanks in ‘Apollo 13.’

If all this sounds familiar, it’s because you have likely seen the same shots before, but in a Ron Howard movie.

In Howard’s 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” which chronicles the aborted lunar mission in which the three astronauts had to figure out a way to get back home from space in a broken spacecraft, the ship at the end of the movie falls from space in a reentry that could burn them up if the craft doesn’t hold.

Fans of “The Mandalorian” caught the similarity of the two shots and began to shout it out on social media over the weekend. Lucia Briones tweeted both reentry shots side-by-side and tagged Bryce Dallas Howard in the tweet that read: “Don’t think I didn’t catch that awesome homage paid to your dad!”

Howard retweeted it with the comment “Nice catch. 100% correct :).”

The only difference is the end of the sequence. In the dramatic payoff for “Apollo 13” NASA patiently awaits a response from the astronauts after landing into the water. They finally hear Tom Hanks’ Jim Lovell announce they are ok.

In “The Mandalorian,” Howard tweaks that for comic effect. Mando looks to nail the reentry and is able to get the Razor Crest to land right on the landing pad, but suddenly the ship pivots after an engine explodes and falls right into the water. The sweater-wearing Mon Calamari looking on is not impressed.

Disney Plus

Read more:

John Candy was reportedly paid only $US414 for his cameo in ‘Home Alone,’ and the film’s director said he always felt bitter about it

12 mystifying films to watch if you love ‘Inception’

Taylor Swift says Scooter Braun wanted to ‘silence me forever’ in exchange for the opportunity to ‘bid on my own work’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.