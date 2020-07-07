Bryce Dallas Howard says she's been a Robert Pattinson fan for years and had Post-its with his face on them

Summit Entertainment Bryce Dallas Howard and Robert Pattinson were both in the ‘Twilight’ movies.

Bryce Dallas Howard spoke about costarring in the 2010 movie “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” with Robert Pattinson.

Howard told PeopleTV that she was a big fan of Pattinson prior to the film.

She recalled squeezing her husband’s hand when she went to see the first “Twilight” movie and saw the actor onscreen.

Her admiration for Pattinson led her best friend to make Post-Its for the actress that had a photo of Pattinson’s face and the phrase “live dangerously.”

“I’m going to seem like I’m a lustful individual now because when I first saw the first ‘Twilight’ movie, I watched it with my husband and whenever Robert Pattinson came on screen, I would squeeze his hand so hard,” Howard said during a new interview for PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing.”

The actress continued: “At a certain point, he was like, ‘Can you stop squeezing my hand when that man goes on screen?'”

Howard went on to say that her best friend and now brother-in-law “made a bunch of Post-It notes for me with a picture of Rob’s face and under it said, ‘live dangerously.'”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Robert Pattinson is well-known for his role as Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ movies.

Pattinson made his debut as a vampire named Edward Cullen in the 2008 movie “Twilight,” based on a fantasy novel of the same name written by Stephenie Meyer. Prior to the release of the film, the actor had starred in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and a few other smaller movies.

Howard joined the franchise during the 2010 third movie, portraying a vampire named Victoria, the film’s main antagonist. The role was previously portrayed by actress Rachelle Lefevre in “Twilight.”

Summit Entertainment

In “Eclipse,” the character formed an army of newborn vampires in her attempt to seek revenge against Edward. Victoria was decapitated and murdered by Edward during the film’s big fight scene.

Even though her character was killed off, Howard told People TV that being able to star in a movie with her celebrity crush was “really wonderful.”

“He’s a total sweetheart,” the actress said of Pattinson.

