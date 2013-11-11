POLICE: A Teen Shot A Guy In New York Over This Notorious Jacket

An argument over a notorious jacket led to last night’s shooting at the Bryant Park ice rink that left two people injured, the NYPD said.

Police are questioning a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting, which took place around 11 p.m. Saturday. Charges are pending, The New York Times reports.

The teen allegedly shot Javier Contreras, 20, in the arm after approaching him about his Marmot Mammoth “Biggie” coat.

The “Biggie” has an ugly history. Two years ago, a Bronx teen was killed after he was chased onto Bruckner Boulevard by four men trying to take his “Biggie.”

Then this January, a teen in Manhattan’s Lower East Side was killed after getting shot in the chest over an altercation involving the jacket.

Vice columnist “Lakutis” recently explained the coat’s allure: “…part of the mystique of the Biggie is that it comes in really bright colours (different ones every year), is sold exclusively through Paragon Sports, and retails for $US630.”

He adds, “pretty much every [online] review is from a New Yorker telling you that if you’re from New York you shouldn’t cop one or you will be robbed.”

Paragon’s website indicates they’re out of stock and/or that they’ve stopped selling them.

Anyway, when Contreras refused to give it up last night, the teen returned with a handgun and fired three shots, the Times says. Besides shooting Contreras, the teen accidentally hit a 14-year-old in the torso. That victim may now face paralysis, the Daily News says. The third shot was errant.

The New York Post reported the teen being questioned by police posted an incriminating message to his Facebook account Friday:

“Bryant Park Looking To Litt Saterday (sic) Gotta Bring Da amp.”

Then this morning, according to the Post, he wrote:

“FEDS AT MY DOOR IM GOIN OUT WITH A BANG!!!!!!! TAKE MY SOUL” he wrote around 8 a.m.

About an hour later, he wrote “LOVE ALL MY REAL N — AS ALL MY REAL SHORTYS FEDS TRIEN KICK DOWN MY DOOR ITS OVER WERE DO I GO FROM HEREEEEE MANNNNN DO I END MY LIFE IDK WAT TO DO I F — KED UP.

The Facebook page has since been taken down.

