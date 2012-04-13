An NFL Player Missed One Loan Payment And Now He Has To Pay $4.3 Million

Photo: AP

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie has to pay Pro Player Funding $4.3 million after missing a personal loan payment last August, TMZ reports.McKinnie took out the loan to tide him over during the lockout last summer.



The loan contained a clause that said PPF could recall the entire amount if McKinnie missed a payment.

When McKinnie got cut from the Vikings in the preseason, he missed a payment. Apparently McKinnie was direct-depositing his paychecks into a PPF fund. But when he got cut and then signed with Baltimore, he didn’t update his payment schedule.

So it was basically a $4.3 million logistical error.

