Why Do We Need A Lockout Again? Vikings Tackle Spends $100,000 In One Night At A Club

According to TMZ, Minnesota Vikings tackle Bryant McKinnie racked up a $100,000 tab on Thursday night at a party hosted by Rick Ross in celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend. McKinnie ordered 15 huge bottles of champagne…and we’re not sure what else.



We’ve seen numerous examples of puzzling behaviours from both NFL players and owners that make it increasingly hard for fans to understand why there needs to be a work stoppage. When things like this happen, it’s hard to understand how there is any financial issue with professional football.

Shutdown Corner has an interesting breakdown of what $100,000 means to McKinnie with his $4.9 million salary in comparison to other incomes.

