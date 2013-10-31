'The Usual Suspects' Director Reveals Who He Would Cast In The Film If It Was Made Today

Sean Gallup / Getty Images Director Bryan Singer openly answered a fan’s casting question on Twitter.

During an open Q&A on Twitter about “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” director Bryan Singer was

asked about one of his other films, “The Usual Suspects.”

An eager fan wanted to know who the director would cast in the film if he was to remake it tomorrow.

Surprisingly, Singer answered and the cast list doesn’t disappoint.

@thetinysambo Agent Kujan is Edward James Olmos, Keaton is Chris Hemsworth, Fenster is @hitRECordJoe, McManus is Dane DeHaan… more

— Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013

Here’s what the dream cast would look like:

Agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri) — Edward James Olmos (“Blade Runner”)

Dean Keaton (Gabriel Byrne) — Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”)

Fenster (Benicio Del Toro) — Joseph Gordon Levitt (“Don Jon”)

McManus (Stephen Baldwin) — Dane DeHaan (“Lawless”)

Hockney (Kevin Pollak) — Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”)

Kobayashi (Pete Postlethwaite) — Michael Fassbender (“Prometheus”)

Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) — Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock” / “Star Trek Into Darkness”)

Edie Finneran (Suzy Amis) — Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”)

Here they all are together (minus Lawrence):

Here’s the original poster:

Hard to believe, but “The Usual Suspects” is nearly 20 years old.

With Hollywood crazy about remakes, one may wonder if an updated version could be in the works sooner rather than later.

