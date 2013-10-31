'The Usual Suspects' Director Reveals Who He Would Cast In The Film If It Was Made Today

Kirsten Acuna
Bryan singerSean Gallup / Getty ImagesDirector Bryan Singer openly answered a fan’s casting question on Twitter.

During an open Q&A on Twitter about “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” director Bryan Singer was
asked about one of his other films, “The Usual Suspects.”

An eager fan wanted to know who the director would cast in the film if he was to remake it tomorrow.

Surprisingly, Singer answered and the cast list doesn’t disappoint.

Here’s what the dream cast would look like:

Agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri) — Edward James Olmos (“Blade Runner”)

Edward james olmos the usual suspectsGramercy / Getty Images

Dean Keaton (Gabriel Byrne) — Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”)

Chris hemsworth the usual suspectsGramercy / Marvel, Disney

Fenster (Benicio Del Toro) — Joseph Gordon Levitt (“Don Jon”)

Joseph gordon levitt benecio del toro the usual suspectsChris Weeks, Rob Kim / Getty Images

McManus (Stephen Baldwin) — Dane DeHaan (“Lawless”)

Usual suspects mcmanusGramercy / Getty Images

Hockney (Kevin Pollak) — Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”)

The usual suspects hockneyGramercy / Getty Images

Kobayashi (Pete Postlethwaite) — Michael Fassbender (“Prometheus”)

Michael fassbender the usual suspectsPascal Le Segretain, Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) — Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock” / “Star Trek Into Darkness”)

The usual suspects verbal kintGramercy / DreamWorks

Edie Finneran (Suzy Amis) — Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”)

Jennifer lawrence usual suspectsKevin Winter, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here they all are together (minus Lawrence):

Here’s the original poster:

The usual suspects posterGramercy

Hard to believe, but “The Usual Suspects” is nearly 20 years old.

With Hollywood crazy about remakes, one may wonder if an updated version could be in the works sooner rather than later.

