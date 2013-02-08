'X-Men' Director Bryan Singer Donates $5 Million To USC

Singer’s $5 million donation has resulted in the school naming one of six divisions after the alumnus.

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Bryan Singer has donated $5 million gift to the USC School of Cinematic Arts (SCA), the university said Thursday. In light of the donation, the school will name its critical studies division the Bryan Singer Division of Critical Studies.



Singer earned a bachelor’s degree from the school in 1989. He went on to make a name for himself first as the director of the low-budget breakout “The Usual Suspects” (1995), and later on comic book movies like “X-Men” (2000) and “Superman Returns” (2006). He was also executive producer on the long-running medical drama “House M.D.”

His next project, “Jack the Giant Slayer” hits theatres in March.

The critical studies division of the film department examines the history and cultural impact of moving image media, ranging from classic Hollywood films to YouTube viral videos.

Singer’s dedication marks the first time one of the school’s six divisions will be named for an alumnus.

“In a way, I began my career in the Division of Critical Studies at USC,” said Singer. “Watching great films and learning how to think about film from the faculty transformed me as an artist and as a person. I am honored to give back to the division and the school, which gave me so much.”

SEE ALSO: George Lucas is now the second-largest Disney shareholder >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.