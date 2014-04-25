Bryan Singer Breaks Silence On 'Vicious' Sexual Abuse Allegations

Sean Gallup / Getty Images ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ director Bryan Singer recently dropped out of all press for the upcoming film.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer has finally released a statement on the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Last week, the director was accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Hawaii.

Here’s his full statement, via The Wrap:

“The allegations against me are outrageous, vicious and completely false. I do not want these fictitious claims to divert ANY attention from X-Men: Days of Future Past. This fantastic film is a labour of love and one of the greatest experiences of my career. So, out of respect to all of the extraordinary contributions from the incredibly talented actors and crew involved, I’ve decided not to participate in the upcoming media events for the film. However, I promise when this situation is over, the facts will show this to be the sick twisted shake down it is. I want to thank fans, friends and family for all their amazing and overwhelming support.”

Since the allegations, Singer has dropped out of all press for his “X-Men” film due out in May.

Singer’s attorney has called the lawsuit “completely without merit” and has said credit card receipts, telephone records, and production schedules prove the director was not in Hawaii at the time the lawsuit claims any sexual abuse took place.

