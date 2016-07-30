One of Deutsche Bank's big hires of 2015 just left

Deutsche Bank’s head of US rates sales, Bryan North-Clauss, has left the firm, according to two people familiar with the matter.

North-Clauss joined the firm last September from Morgan Stanley.

He was based in New York and originally reported to Chris Yoshida, who was global head of rates sale before leaving the firm in March.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

More to come…

