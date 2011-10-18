A DAY IN THE LIFE: Manhattan's Premiere Matchmaker To The Wall Street Elite

Bryan and Lori Zaslow have two recruiting businesses — one staffs creative, advertising and retail companies (JBC Style) and one staffs your love life for the longterm (Project Soulmate).



Lori has become the go-to subtle romance scout for Manhattan’s high-end elite.

The Upper East Side couple, married for over a decade, will soon be featured in their own Bravo reality series (the cable network has had great success with its LA-based love-connection show “The Millionaire Matchmaker”).

But you can get a look at their lives right now as they clock screen time and hold down their businesses — which are looking a lot nattier these days, by the way.

“The cameras being around definitely brought out a higher level of consciousness in the office as to how everyone dressed each day,” Bryan Zaslow said. “When you work in an office with 40-plus women — talk about a fashion show!”

He manned the camera for us — on his birthday, no less.

