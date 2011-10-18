A DAY IN THE LIFE: Manhattan's Premiere Matchmaker To The Wall Street Elite

Bryan and Lori Zaslow have two recruiting businesses — one staffs creative, advertising and retail companies (JBC Style) and one staffs your love life for the longterm (Project Soulmate).
Lori has become the go-to subtle romance scout for Manhattan’s high-end elite.
The Upper East Side couple, married for over a decade, will soon be featured in their own Bravo reality series (the cable network has had great success with its LA-based love-connection show “The Millionaire Matchmaker”).
But you can get a look at their lives right now as they clock screen time and hold down their businesses — which are looking a lot nattier these days, by the way.
“The cameras being around definitely brought out a higher level of consciousness in the office as to how everyone dressed each day,” Bryan Zaslow said. “When you work in an office with 40-plus women — talk about a fashion show!”
He manned the camera for us — on his birthday, no less.
Quick morning trip with all of my kids (two humans, two dogs) to the dog park to wake up and get out some energy before school and work.
Arrive at work to find my office decorated for my birthday; starting off the day with a fun vibe – hopefully we can manage to keep it at least semi-productive!
Camera crew took over the office for the day to film some extras and pick-ups for our new series on Bravo that airs this winter. The show is based around Lori's matchmaking company, Project Soulmate, my recruiting businesses (JBCStyle and JBCConnect), and our crazy, wonderful life together.
Back at the JBCStyle and JBCConnect NY offices for some Skype brainstorming sessions between our NY Corporate office and our Los Angeles office – oh, the beauty of technology.
Guess going to the dog park this morning was really worth it – both puppies passed out for their afternoon naps. Wish I could join them!
Instead I'm hard at work so I can maybe for once leave the office at a decent hour and make it to the Yankee game on time tonight.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.