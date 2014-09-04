The Brother Of The Suspect Who Denied Leaking Nude Celebrity Photos Says A Statement Is Coming Tomorrow

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Actress Kirsten Dunst was one of the celebrities who had her photos stolen.

The brother of the alleged celebrity nude photo leaker, Bryan Hamade, told Buzzfeed that the entire situation is a “massive misunderstanding.”

After the leak of hundreds of nude celebrity photos earlier this week, 27-year-old web developer Hamade became the main suspect, thanks mainly to sleuthing Reddit and 4chan users.

Hamade previously denied being the original leaker to both Buzzfeed and The Daily Mail, but now his brother Andrew Hamade has also spoken to Buzzfeed’s Charlie Warzel to deny Bryan’s involvement.

Andrew Hamade said that even their mother is currently getting “borderline-harassed,” despite the fact that Bryan apparently hasn’t been contacted by any law enforcement officials.

“Right now my brother won’t turn on his phone because so many people are finding his number,” Hamade told Warzel. “If he turns it on its just like a massacre.”

Bryan Hamade, speaking to MailOnline Monday, had claimed that he had “only reposted one thing that was posted elsewhere,” and that he was not the original leaker. Andrew Hamade says that his brother has been with an attorney all day and a statement will likely be made tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.