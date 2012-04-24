Social Conservative Leader Tweets All Kinds Of Nasty Stuff About Romney's New Openly-Gay Spokesman

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

On Sunday, we detailed how Mitt Romney’s new foreign policy and national security spokesman had deleted nearly 1,000 tweets of attacks against everyone from Hillary Clinton to Newt and Callista Gingrich.But the spokesman, Richard Grenell, is also facing some attacks because he is openly gay. Enter Bryan Fischer, the director of issue analysis at the American Family Association. Fischer has already said some extremely hate-filled and illogical things about the gay community, but some of these tweets really rival those others.



