Bryan Cranston's Writing A Memoir About Making 'Breaking Bad'

Getty Images Bryan Cranston’s upcoming memoir will look at his six years filming ‘Breaking Bad.’

If you miss “Breaking Bad,” then you’re in for a big treat.

Bryan Cranston is writing a memoir spanning both his life and work including his time on AMC’s hit show.

Cranston said the book will “tell the stories of my life and reveal the secrets and lies that I lived with for six years shooting ‘Breaking Bad'” in a statement to the New York Times.

The actor is also currently starring on Broadway playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in “All the Way.”

The only bad news is that we’ll have to wait until fall 2015 for its release.

