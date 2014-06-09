Bryan Cranston Is One Step Closer To Receiving One Of The Most Coveted Awards Ever

Bryan Cranston has won his first Tony award for best lead actor in his Broadway debut in “All the Way.”

The 58-year-old actor stars as President Lyndon B. Johnson after John F. Kennedy’s assassination as he seeks re-election.

The win means Cranston is now halfway to receiving one of the most coveted awards, the EGOT.

Winning an EGOT occurs when an individual receives an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

Cranston has previously won three Emmys for role as a chemistry teacher turned meth cook on “Breaking Bad.”

Just how rare is the award?

Only 12 individuals have ever been awarded with the EGOT:

Liza Minneli, James Earl Jones, and Barbra Streisand technically also have EGOTs. However, each received one of their awards as an honorary one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.