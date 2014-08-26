Bryan Cranston Beats Matthew McConaughey To Win Fourth Emmy

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Say his name. Bryan Cranston wins his fourth Emmy for playing Walter White on ‘Breaking Bad.’

He did it!

In one of the tightest races of the night, Bryan Cranston has won Outstanding Actor in a drama series for the final season of AMC’s hit series, “Breaking Bad.” It’s the actor’s fourth Emmy win.

Cranston beat out not only one, but two stars of HBO’s “True Detective,” Woody Harrelson and frontrunner Matthew McConaughey.

He was also up against Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), fellow AMC star Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), and Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom”).

The 58-year-old actor’s three previous Emmy wins were also for his role as chemistry teacher Walter White who started cooking meth to provide for his family after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

This brief scene from the end of season 5 episode 9 shows why Cranston earned the Emmy. It draws chills.

