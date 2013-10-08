Bryan Cranston Will Play Lyndon B. Johnson On Broadway

American Repertory Theatre/Evgenia Eliseeva Bryan Cranston plays Lyndon B. Johnson in the play ‘All the Way’

Get excited “Breaking Bad” fans.

Heisenberg is coming to Broadway.

Since AMC’s hit show wrapped up the cast has been plenty busy.

For the past month, lead star Bryan Cranston has been performing as Lyndon B. Johnson in the play “All the Way” at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Mass.

The play follows the first year of Johnson’s presidency ahead of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

As the production nears the end of its sold-out run, playwright Robert Schenkkan announced on Twitter the play will be heading to New York City, bringing Cranston with it.

Producer Jeffrey Richards confirmed the announcement to The New York Times this past Sunday.

#ALLTHEWAY is GOING TO BROADWAY!

— ROBERT SCHENKKAN (@ROBERTSCHENKKAN) October 5, 2013

In an interview with The New York Times, Richards said he was revising part of Act II, but doesn’t expect the three-hour running time to shrink making it one of the longest Broadway shows of recent. The production is estimated to cost $US3.5 million.

“All the Way” was met with mixed reviews and according to The Boston Globe, “The resemblance isn’t seamless. But Cranston delivers Johnson’s outsize presence, his cackling humour and sudden rages, his canny manoeuvring and his self-pity.”

