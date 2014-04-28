A Perfectly Candid Moment Of Bryan Cranston Watching His Emmy-Winning 'Breaking Bad' Character

Tuesday afternoon we headed over to a Tribeca Film Festival panel with “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston.

Near the start of the discussion, a popular clip from the Emmy-winning show was played and Cranston turned to watch. The audience could see Cranston’s silhouette against the backdrop of the series.

It’s a moment any “Breaking Bad” fan will appreciate.

Before the clip started rolling, Cranston was asked whether it’s scary to play the role of a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook on screen.

“No, it’s catnip,” he said. “It’s what actors love. You get a character like this once in a career — if you’re lucky. It was an easy decision for me to want to do it.”

