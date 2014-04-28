A Perfectly Candid Moment Of Bryan Cranston Watching His Emmy-Winning 'Breaking Bad' Character

Kirsten Acuna

Tuesday afternoon we headed over to a Tribeca Film Festival panel with “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston.

Near the start of the discussion, a popular clip from the Emmy-winning show was played and Cranston turned to watch. The audience could see Cranston’s silhouette against the backdrop of the series.

It’s a moment any “Breaking Bad” fan will appreciate.

Bryan cranston breaking bad tribeca film festivalKirsten Acuna

Before the clip started rolling, Cranston was asked whether it’s scary to play the role of a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook on screen.

“No, it’s catnip,” he said. “It’s what actors love. You get a character like this once in a career — if you’re lucky. It was an easy decision for me to want to do it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.