Bryan Cranston Stars In Short Film After Challenging Production Assistants To Write A Script That Would Blow Him Away

Kirsten Acuna
Bryan cranston hoodie writers blockWriter’s Block screencap / YouTube

This is awesome.

During a break from filming new movie “Cold Comes the Night” last year, Bryan Cranston offered production assistants working on the film a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — the chance to make a short film starring the “Breaking Bad” actor.

Cranston put together a contest, challenging the production assistants to come up with their own scripts. The actor then offered to star in a script of his choosing if there was one he liked.

The result is a black and white 13-minute short called “Writer’s Block” from production assistant Brandon Polanco which has since been posted to YouTube in full.

The film follows Cranston’s search for a woman in a black dress. While it’s definitely a bit of a strange watch, the film is well shot and Cranston is absolutely delightful in it.

You can purchase the film on iTunes here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us