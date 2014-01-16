Bryan Cranston Stars In Short Film After Challenging Production Assistants To Write A Script That Would Blow Him Away

This is awesome.

During a break from filming new movie “Cold Comes the Night” last year, Bryan Cranston offered production assistants working on the film a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — the chance to make a short film starring the “Breaking Bad” actor.

Cranston put together a contest, challenging the production assistants to come up with their own scripts. The actor then offered to star in a script of his choosing if there was one he liked.

The result is a black and white 13-minute short called “Writer’s Block” from production assistant Brandon Polanco which has since been posted to YouTube in full.

The film follows Cranston’s search for a woman in a black dress. While it’s definitely a bit of a strange watch, the film is well shot and Cranston is absolutely delightful in it.

You can purchase the film on iTunes here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.