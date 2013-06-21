'Breaking Bad' Actor Bryan Cranston Did An Awesome AMA On Reddit

Bryan Cranston hosted an AMA on Reddit.

“Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit yesterday.



The actor’s hit AMC series rolls out its final eight episodes starting in August.

We’ve compiled some of the best things we learned.

If you get a chance, read through it. Many of his responses are pretty hilarious.

Cranston voiced a villain on popular ’90s kid show, “Power Rangers.” And the blue Ranger is named after him.

“I did voice work for the Power Rangers years and years ago. Someone once told me they named the blue Power Ranger after me, his last name was Cranston. I found out years later that was true.”

Here’s a clip of him voicing a villain below:

He plans to do a Samuel L. Jackson monologue in the future for charity.

Last month, Samuel L. Jackson offered to read any dialogue if fans donated a total of $150,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association. The result ended up in him reciting a fan favourite monologue from “Breaking Bad.” (Here’s the original.)

“I did see Sammy’s monologue and I’m going to be making one of my own from one of his monologues at some point to help with the Alzheimer’s research and finding the cure. I sympathize with him because my mother also had Alzheimer’s and it’s a horrible disease but he found a very interesting way to bring attention to it.”

Cranston often pulls pranks on co-star Aaron Paul while filming “Breaking Bad.”

“There was one episode when where someone was giving us a problem and I told him to take care of it and he didn’t know specifically what I meant by it. I said “I need you to take care of it” and I reached into my waistband and pulled out a gun and put it on the counter. He understood the message. Then during the scene where I said “I need you to take care of it” I reached into my waistband and pulled out a dildo.”

You can watch the video here.

Cranston is involved with the National centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“John Walsh introduced me to the charity many years ago and I just gravitated to it because my daughter was 6-years-old at the time and I felt compelled to actively get involved.”

He doesn’t regret turning down any role.

“Not yet anyway. But there have been plenty the other way.”

If Cranston wasn’t an actor, he may be a policeman.

“Now? I don’t know. But I thought about being a police man when I was younger. I was pretty close to becoming one too but in college I took some acting classes and I found that the girls were much prettier there than in police science.”

Afterward, Cranston compiled a video of his five favourite moments from the AMA.

Check it out below:

