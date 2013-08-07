Jay Leno Embarrassed Bryan Cranston By Showing Old 'Power Rangers' Clip And Racy GQ Shoot

NBC Bryan Cranston hams it up on ‘The Jay Leno Show’ on Monday.

The only thing better than a

vintage video clipof Bryan Cranston voicing a monster fighting the Power Rangers, is watching Bryan Cranston watch said clip.

On “The Jay Leno Show” on Monday, Leno embarrassed the “Breaking Bad” actor with works from his past.

“Do you remember playing the villain in the ‘Power Rangers’? Remember that?” Leno teased, just before rolling a clip.

“What did I do to you?” Cranston said, laughing.

Here’s his “Power Rangers” cameo:

Later in the segment, Leno revealed a nipple-revealing photo from an old GQ Magazine shoot.

Queue blush.

Here’s the whole episode (skip ahead to minute 17 for the gags):

