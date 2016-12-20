Bryan Cranston says a 'Malcolm in the Middle' movie may happen

Fox ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Bryan Cranston said there’s potential for a movie reunion for early-2000s Fox television comedy “Malcolm in the Middle.”

The actor spoke about the potential of reuniting the show’s cast during a Reddit AMA with James Franco to promote their film, “Why Him?” on Sunday.

One Reddit user asked Cranston, “When will you guys be doing a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ movie?”

In response, Cranston said that there has been definite talks about a potential movie reunion for the sitcom.

“There has been some conversation about that,” he said. “I don’t know if or when that could happen, I guess we have to gauge the temperament of the fans to see if it’s something they want. But maybe. It would be fun to play with all those people again.”

Cranston played the dad, Hal, on the sitcom that aired from 2000-2006 about eccentric son Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his dysfunctional family. It also starred Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan.

The show was a critical favourite and won a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and seven Golden Globe nominations.

In its first season in 2000, the show averaged 15.2 million viewers. By its seventh season, that had fallen to just 3.2 million viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.