Bryan Cranston Planted A Juicy Kiss On Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Emmy Win

Before Julia Louis-Dreyfus could take the stage to accept her fifth Primetime Emmy win for “Veep,” “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston got a hold of the actress to congratulate her with a kiss.
… an extremely long, passionate kiss.
Finally, Jimmy Fallon had to pull them apart.
The five-time Emmy winner was thrown off her game for a second when she took the stage.
That scoundrel.
Of course, if you’re a “Seinfeld” fan, you know that Cranston once played Louis-Dreyfus’ love interest on the comedy years ago.
