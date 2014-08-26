Bryan Cranston Planted A Juicy Kiss On Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Emmy Win

Kirsten Acuna
Before Julia Louis-Dreyfus could take the stage to accept her fifth Primetime Emmy win for “Veep,” “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston got a hold of the actress to congratulate her with a kiss.

… an extremely long, passionate kiss.

Finally, Jimmy Fallon had to pull them apart.

The five-time Emmy winner was thrown off her game for a second when she took the stage.

That scoundrel.

Of course, if you’re a “Seinfeld” fan, you know that Cranston once played Louis-Dreyfus’ love interest on the comedy years ago.

