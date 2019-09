Bryan Cranston may play a one-time chemistry teacher turned meth cook, but turns out he really knows his science.

TMZ dug up a few photos of the “Breaking Bad” actor from high school showing him in a chemistry club.

See what he looked like in 1973 at Canoga Park high school in Los Angeles, California.

Yeah Mr. White! Yeah science!

Check out more photos at TMZ.

