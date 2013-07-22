'Breaking Bad' Actor Bryan Cranston Walked Around Comic-Con Wearing A Heisenberg Mask And No One Knew

Kirsten Acuna

Bryan Cranston wore the best costume to Comic-Con.

The actor dressed up as his “Breaking Bad” character complete with a Heisenberg mask and no one knew.

According to AMC, he walked the floors of the San Diego Convention centre and blended right in with the crowd.

Celebrities, take note. This is how you walk through crowds of fans without getting noticed.

bryan cranston breaking bad

It wasn’t until he arrived at the “Breaking Bad” panel Sunday and took off the mask that people realised it was Cranston wearing the clever disguise.

heisenberg comic con breaking bad
bryan cranston breaking bad heisenberg
heisenberg mask bryan cranston breaking bad

Then things got weird.

Cranston started making out with the mask.

bryan cranston makes out with mask comic con

Actor Aaron Paul who plays Cranston’s partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman got in on the action, too.

aaron paul breaking bad mask comic con
aaron paul breaking bad comic con

Creator Vince Gilligan had the best reaction:

vince gilligan breaking bad

[contact]

Now read: Meet The Iraqi Refugee Who Tried To Repay Over $18,000 In Welfare Money After He Became A Success

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.