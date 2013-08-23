Great Retro Commercials Featuring Bryan Cranston Before He Was On 'Breaking Bad'

A few weeks ago, we brought you some old awesome commercials featuring “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul.

While stumbling upon old Juicy Fruit and Corn Pops commercials, we came across an old Carnation Coffeemate commercial featuring co-star Bryan Cranston from the ’80s.

It was great.

Immediately we started searching for more old Cranston commercials. The actor starred in a bunch of ads from the ’80s and ’90s.

Since it’s “Throwback Thursday,” let’s revisit a few.

First, here’s the Carnation ad where Cranston tells us to ditch milk in our coffee for Coffeemate.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here he is in a 1982 Atari ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He did a few JCPenney commercials.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a commercial for Shield soap where he was dressed as a skunk.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He was even in a Lays potato chip commercial with Michael J. Fox.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This OFF! commercial reminds us of the “Fly” episode of “Breaking Bad.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And the one that was getting passed around the Internet earlier this week, Cranston’s Preparation H commercial.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.