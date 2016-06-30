Bryan Cranston says he's 'all in' to bring back Walter White on 'Better Call Saul'

Bryan Cranston, the star of AMC’s acclaimed series “Breaking Bad,” says he’s “all in” to bring his character Walter White to AMC’s “Better Caul Saul,” the network’s successful “Breaking Bad” prequel series.

In an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Cranston discussed the possibility of reprising his Emmy-winning role and praised the vision of Vince Gilligan, the creator of both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

“I owe Vince Gilligan so much. He was my champion to get this role,” Cranston said. “If they were to call me and say, ‘We have this idea, we’d like’ — I would say: ‘Yes, you don’t have to finish the pitch, I’m there, what do you want me to do?'”

Gilligan alluded to a possible Walter White appearance in “Better Call Saul” in a New York Daily News interview last year. Cranston says he’s onboard with the decision, as he’s sure that Gilligan and his crew would handle the cameo skillfully.

“I would do whatever they want because I know how careful they are and proprietary they are with those characters and the storyline,” Cranston said. “It would be something kind of unique and obscure and creative, and I’m all in.”

Cranston also revealed that he’s been tapped to direct an episode of “Better Call Saul,” though he’s unsure of whether he’ll follow through on the opportunity.

“I’m debating whether I want to or not because I’m a fan of the show,” he said. “There’s a part of me that says that would kind of kill it for me as a fan, to peek behind the curtain.”

Watch his interview with Rich Eisen below:

