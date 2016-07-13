Bryan Cranston reveals the biggest money mistake he ever made

Bryan Cranston wasn’t always one of the most respected and in-demand actors on the planet. Like most, he started out at the bottom and had to hustle on the side to make enough money to continue his career.

When asked by the hosts of CNBC’s “Closing Bell” about his biggest money mistake, Cranston said that before getting regular acting work, which would lead to him becoming a household name on “Breaking Bad,” he started a business that “bounced me right into the poor house.”

“I went into a business when I was a struggling actor. I bought a trampoline game,” he said. “And then the insurance company was like, ‘They’re breaking ankles.’ It was a money-maker idea that turned upside down.”

Good thing for us that the acting thing turned out in his favour.

You can see Cranston next in the movie “The Infiltrator,” which opens in select theatres on Wednesday.

Watch the complete Cranston interview on “Closing Bell” below:



