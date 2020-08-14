Every single Bryan Cranston movie, ranked

Warner Bros. Pictures; Netflix; 20th Century Fox Bryan Cranston has had a successful film career.

Bryan Cranston is best known for his work on TV shows like AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and Fox’s “Malcolm in the Middle,” but he’s also had an impressive film career.

Cranston’s lowest-rated films included “Erotique” (1994) and “Get a Job” (2016).

On the other hand, critics loved “Argo” (2012) and “Royal Space Force: Wings of Honnêamise” (1987).

Many TV fans associate Bryan Cranston with the long-running AMC crime drama “Breaking Bad” or the Fox comedy “Malcolm in the Middle,” but the actor has also been in a number of memorable films throughout his acting career.

Here is every movie in Cranston’s filmography, ranked from worst to best based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Cranston’s lowest-rated film is “Erotique” (1994).

Group 1 Bryan Cranston in ‘Erotique.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: In the art-house anthology film “Erotique” directed by Lizzie Borden, Monika Treut, Clara Law, and Ana Maria Magalhães, four short stories on sexuality are told through the eyes of contemporary women.

Cranston appeared in the compilation drama as Dr. Stern.

Critics called “Erotique” a low-grade film with a surprising lack of eroticism.

Owen Gleiberman wrote forEntertainment Weekly, “… The notion that sex and love could actually go together has come to seem a bizarre novelty, rather than a springboard for genuine erotic spectacle.”

He played Roger Davis in the romantic comedy “Get a Job” (2016).

Double Feature Films Bryan Cranston in ‘Get a Job.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: After his father (Cranston) is let go from his job, college graduate Will Davis (Miles Teller) faces his own obstacles when he and his girlfriend Jillian (Anna Kendrick) are fired in the same year.

After stalling in post-production for years, “Get a Job” earned low marks from critics when it finally released in 2016.

“This long-shelved comedy proves a disappointing mix of on-screen talent, uneven social satire and juvenile humour,” Dennis Harvey wrote for Variety.

In “Love Ranch” (2010), he was James Pettis.

MPI Media Group Bryan Cranston in ‘Love Ranch.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: Set in the late 1970s, the drama “Love Ranch” portrays the colourful lives of Grace (Helen Mirren) and Charlie Bontempo (Joe Pesci), the first legal owners of a US brothel.

Cranston had a brief appearance in the film as James Pettis.

Despite the calibre of the cast, the film’s flat story and characters disappointed critics.

“That the cast includes Helen Mirren, Joe Pesci and Gina Gershon ought to provide redemption, but the script fails to persuade me this story needed to be told,” Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times.

The actor was a club official in the comedy “Clean Slate” (1994).

MGM Home Entertainment Dana Carvey starred in ‘Clean Slate.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the comedy “Clean Slate,” after losing his memory, detective Maurice L. Pole (Dana Carvey) tries to figure out what case he’s solving and who keeps trying to kill him.

Cranston had a small role in the movie as a club official.

Critics called “Clean Slate” bland and forgettable, largely due to its one-joke premise.

“You’re virtually guaranteed to have forgotten it by the following morning,” David Nusair wrote for the Apollo Guide.

Cranston played the sheriff in “In Dubious Battle” (2017).

Momentum Pictures Bryan Cranston in ‘In Dubious Battle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: In the drama “In Dubious Battle,” Mac (James Franco) and Jim (Nat Wolff) encourage workers at a California fruit farm to unionize during the Great Depression.

Cranston had a featured role in the film as the local sheriff.

Although it was well-intended, “In Dubious Battle” lacked the complexity of John Steinbeck’s source material, according to critics.

“Rarely has such star wattage resulted in a film so dull,”Tricia Olszewski wrote for The Wrap.

He played Vilos Cohaagen in “Total Recall” (2012).

Sony Pictures Bryan Cranston in ‘Total Recall.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: In the adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s short story “Total Recall,” factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) takes part in an experimental treatment that blurs the line between dream and reality. Soon after, he finds himself on the run from Chancellor Cohaagen (Cranston) and his futuristic police force.

Lacking the creative and exciting nature of the original 1990 film, the 2012 reboot left critics less than impressed.

“Recalls Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception,’ without, sadly being quite as distinctive as either,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

In “Larry Crowne” (2011), he played Dean Tainot.

Universal Pictures Bryan Cranston in ‘Larry Crowne.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: After being let go from his job at a big-box store, Larry Crowne (Tom Hanks) gets a new lease on life when he goes back to college and falls for his professor, Mercedes Tainot (Julia Roberts).

Cranston had a supporting role in “Larry Crowne” as Mercedes’ husband Dean Tainot.

The film boasted an array of likable lead stars, but critics found the plot formulaic.

“‘Larry Crowne’ is more than a missed opportunity,” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone. “It’s alarmingly, depressingly out of touch.”

The actor had a small role in the drama “Illusion” (2006).

Awakened Media Kirk Douglas starred in ‘Illusion.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In the drama “Illusion,” a dying film director (Kirk Douglas) finds himself caught between life and death as he views his estranged son’s (Michael A. Goorjian) life through the lens of a movie-theatre projector.

Cranston appeared briefly in the film as David Bennet.

Critics thought “Illusion” was largely a contrived picture, but moments of greatness shone through in the lead performances.

“No doubt the director worked with what he could get, and was extremely fortunate that he could get an icon of the screen to bless his project,” Luke Y. Thompson wrote for the Phoenix New Times.

Cranston played Ned Fleming in “Why Him?” (2016).

20th Century Fox Megan Mullally and Bryan Cranston in ‘Why Him?’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: In the comedy “Why Him?” overprotective father Ned (Cranston) is blindsided when his daughter (Zoey Deutch) introduces him to her foul-mouthed, Silicon Valley boyfriend (Franco).

Reviewers agreed that “Why Him?” had a couple of laughs throughout, but they were few and far between in the self-proclaimed comedy.

“Like ‘Meet the Parents,’ but littered with F-bombs, ‘Why Him?’ is a holiday comedy that never quite figures itself out,”Adam Graham wrote for The Detroit News.

He played Peter in “Seeing Other People” (2004).

Lantern Lane Entertainment Bryan Cranston in ‘Seeing Other People.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “Seeing Other People,” Ed (Jay Mohr) and Alice (Julianne Nicholson) embark on a number of sexual conquests in the months before their upcoming wedding.

Cranston had a supporting role in the film as Peter, a friend of the couple.

Critics were underwhelmed by “Seeing Other People,” an indie that felt familiar rather than fresh.

“A premise that is equal parts silly and cynical is stretched over 90 uncomfortable minutes, hitting just about every relationship cliché imaginable with incongruous spurts of graphic sex talk spiking the mostly ho-hum dialogue,” Megan Lehmann wrote for the New York Post.

In “Red Tails” (2012), he was Colonel William Mortamus.

20th Century Fox Bryan Cranston in ‘Red Tails.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: Set in 1944, the war film “Red Tails” tells the true story of the young Black pilots at the helm of the Tuskegee training program during World War II, led by Colonel AJ Bullard (Terrence Howard) and Major Emanuel Stance (Cuba Gooding Jr.).

Cranston had a featured role in the film as Colonel William Mortamus.

Although reviews for the film were mixed, several critics defended “Red Tails” as an imperfect but worthwhile addition to the action genre.

Film critic Jeffrey Lyles wrote, “It’s a solid action film inspired by real-life events and hopefully will open the gates to a new genre starring African-American actors.”

The actor was Phil in “The Upside” (2019).

STX Entertainment Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in ‘The Upside.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: Based on a true story, “The Upside” follows the unconventional friendship between a cynical, quadriplegic billionaire (Cranston) and a recently released parolee (Kevin Hart) who becomes his caretaker.

Most critics felt like “The Upside” benefited from the inherent chemistry between its leads but failed to wholly commit to a suitable genre.

“While some humour works, it should have committed to being a pure drama or a comedy,” Jason Escamilla reported for Eskimo TV.

Cranston played Mike Whitmore in “Rock of Ages” (2012).

New Line Cinema Bryan Cranston and Celina Beach in ‘Rock of Ages.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: Based on a Broadway musical, “Rock of Ages” tracks the journey of Sherrie (Julianne Hough) and Drew (Diego Boneta) as they strive toward their rock-star dreams and sing out a medley of rock-and-roll hits.

Cranston had a supporting role as Mike Whitmore, the mayor of Los Angeles.

Critics were split on their consensus of “Rock of Ages,” calling it uneven and cheesy, but a good-natured film.

“Far from being a true ‘Juke Box Hero,’ ‘Rock of Ages’ still manages to delight with its own giddy brand of utter stupidity,”Christain Law wrote for We Got This Covered.

He played Topo in “Cold Comes the Night” (2014).

Cold Comes the Night trailer Bryan Cranston and Alice Eve in ‘Cold Comes the Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: After stealing a stockpile of cash, desperate single mother Chloe (Alice Eve) faces drastic consequences when a criminal named Topo (Cranston) comes looking for his money.

Bogged down by low-quality cinematography and far-fetched plot twists, “Cold Comes the Night” was heightened by Eve and Cranston’s performances but was otherwise a bland drama.

“The film’s quality of the acting is not matched by more adventurous material,” Amon Warmann wrote for CineVue. “Without its two lead stars, ‘Cold Comes the Night’ would be little more than a glorified DTV also-ran.”

In “Power Rangers” (2017), he was Zordon.

Lionsgate Bryan Cranston as Zordon in ‘Power Rangers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Summary: In “Power Rangers,” five high-school outcasts – Kim (Naomi Scott), Jason (Dacre Montgomery), Billy (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G), and Zack (Ludi Lin) – use super abilities to save the planet.

Cranston played Zordon, a former power ranger who mentors the newcomers.

Most critics said that “Power Rangers” was a silly film that only really succeeded with its target audience.

“Overall, ‘Power Rangers’ is a sometimes-funny but flawed movie full of the action that most people who want to see movies like this crave,” Amy Rowe wrote for the New York Daily News.

The actor was Powell in “John Carter” (2012).

Disney Bryan Cranston in ‘John Carter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In the science-fiction film “John Carter,” a soldier (Taylor Kitsch) is accidentally transported off-planet to the ruined world of Barsoom, where he attempts to mediate a battle on an alien planet.

Cranston appeared in the film as Union Colonel Powell.

Action-packed but hardly thoughtful, “John Carter” was best viewed with minimal expectations, per critics.

“All together, ‘John Carter’ is fun to watch and pretty to look at – just don’t expect too much besides that,” wrote film critic Katie Smith-Wong.

Cranston played Mr. Dearden in “Detachment” (2012).

Tribeca Films Bryan Cranston in ‘Detachment.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Summary: In the drama “Detachment,” substitute teacher Henry Barthes (Adrien Brody) has successfully taught students for years without forming an emotional attachment to his pupils. But a new role at a flawed school challenges him to change up his teaching style.

Cranston appeared in the film as Mr. Dearden.

Although critics said that “Detachment” was far from the worst educational drama available, it fell short of similar films that aimed higher.

“If ‘Detachment’ is only partially successful, it is still more watchable than most school sagas,” Derek Malcolm wrote for the London Evening Standard.

He played a paramedic in “Amazon Women on the Moon” (1987).

MCA Universal Home Video Bryan Cranston appeared in one segment of ‘Amazon Women on the Moon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Summary: The sketch-comedy-filled satire “Amazon Women on the Moon” lampoons a variety of subjects while poking fun at the sci-fi B movie “Cat-Women of the Moon” (1954).

Cranston had a brief appearance as a paramedic in one of the film’s segments.

Although the cast shined in a few sketches, “Amazon Women on the Moon” provided critics with inconsistent laughs.

“Like an R-rated episode of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ some of the bits are drop-dead hilarious,” Scott Weinberg wrote for eFilm Critic. “Others are pin-drop pathetic.”

In the horror anthology “Terror Tract” (2000), he was Ron Gatley.

USA Home Entertainment Rye and Bryan Cranston in the ‘Terror Tract’ segment ‘Bobo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the horror anthology “Terror Tract,” a trio of short stories come to life as real-estate agent Bob Carter (John Ritter) attempts to sell a haunted house before the end of the day.

Cranston had a featured role in the “Bobo” segment of the film as Ron Gatley, a doting father who grapples with a possessed monkey.

Critics called “Terror Tract” a cheap, low-budget horror rental that succeeded when it leaned into its dark humour.

Felix Vasquez Jr. wrote forCinema Crazed, “‘Terror Tract’ is a fun, freaky, and creepy anthology filled with a trio of horror stories that, although derivative, pack a punch with their clever twists and top-notch performances.”

The actor was Robert Mazur in “The Infiltrator” (2016).

Broad Green Pictures John Leguizamo, Bryan Cranston, and Joseph Gilgun in ‘The Infiltrator.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “The Infiltrator” follows US Customs agent Robert Mazur (Cranston) as he goes undercover to investigate Pablo Escobar’s drug-trafficking ring by posing as a money launderer.

Critics called “The Infiltrator” an adrenaline-pumping thriller that truly excelled when it honed in on Cranston’s star performance.

“A shamelessly derivative but very energetic thriller that has Bryan Cranston in the kind of role that Al Pacino might have relished a generation ago,” wrote Geoffrey Macnab for the Independent.

Cranston played Howard Wakefield in “Wakefield” (2017).

IFC Films Bryan Cranston in ‘Wakefield.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: Driven into depression by suburban life, Howard Wakefield (Cranston) steps away from his wife (Jennifer Garner) and family to secretly live above their garage. As time slips away and he loses touch with his family, Howard loses touch with himself as well.

Critics were notably impressed by Cranston’s turn as Howard, calling “Wakefield” an introspective drama.

“Cranston is utterly hypnotic as a certain kind of American male on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” Chris Nashawaty wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

He portrayed Dalton Trumbo in “Trumbo” (2015).

Bleecker Street Helen Mirren and Bryan Cranston in ‘Trumbo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: Based on a true story, “Trumbo” recounts the life of Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Cranston) as he faced exile for his political beliefs in the 1940s.

Thanks to Cranston’s moving performance, “Trumbo” was elevated from a simple drama to a tour de force.

“The film is a labour of love for Bryan Cranston, as Trumbo,”Paul Byrnes wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “As Hollywood’s greatest screenwriter, embattled but not beaten, he embodies the old Hemingway definition of courage: ‘grace under pressure.'”

In the action-packed “Godzilla” (2014), he was Joe Brody.

Warner Bros Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Godzilla.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: In the action remake “Godzilla,” Navy officer Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) attempts to return home to his family as the monstrous Godzilla emerges and rears an age-old battle against other mutant creatures.

Cranston had a small but pivotal role in the film as Ford’s father Joe Brody.

Some critics felt that “Godzilla” began to lag in the middle but made up for it with an epic finish.

“‘Godzilla’ doesn’t always work, but when it does it’s an effective and visually stunning take of a contemporary myth that will surely please fans of kaiju culture,” Nicolás Ruiz wrote for Código Espagueti.

The actor was Sal Nealon in the drama “Last Flag Flying” (2017).

Amazon Studios Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell in ‘Last Flag Flying.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: Decades after they served together in the Vietnam War, veterans Doc (Steve Carell), Sal (Cranston), and Richard (Laurence Fishburne) come together to help Doc hold a proper burial for his son, a Marine who was killed in battle.

With three high-calibre actors in the lead roles, “Last Flag Flying” was a surefire hit for most critics.

“[Director Richard] Linklater allows Cranston, Carrell [sic] and Fishburne to give performances of a richness and depth that you won’t find in their more obviously crowd-pleasing movies,”Geoffrey Macnab wrote for theIndependent.

Cranston voiced Vitaly in “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” (2012).

Paramount/Dreamworks Bryan Cranston voiced a character in ‘Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: While trying to find their way home to New York, Alex (voiced by Ben Stiller), Marty (voiced by Chris Rock), Melman (voiced by David Schwimmer), and Gloria (voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith) make a pit stop in Europe and join a travelling circus.

In the family film, Cranston voiced Vitaly, a Siberian tiger.

Bright, fun, and colourful, “Madagascar 3” was praised by critics as the best instalment in the animated series.

“Here is a family movie from which absolutely nothing is expected, and yet it’s one of the week’s best releases: a muscular, potent and very funny film,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

He played Detective Lankford in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011).

Lionsgate Films Bryan Cranston in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In “The Lincoln Lawyer,” defence attorney Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) catches his big break when he is asked to defend playboy Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe). But he soon realises that his case is connected to a much larger scandal.

Cranston had a supporting role in the courtroom drama as Detective Lankford.

Critics largely enjoyed “The Lincoln Lawyer,” calling it an effective drama with talented leads.

“Viewers are treated to a top-notch ‘who done it,’ mixed with a wonderful central character played by a never-better Matthew McConaughey, and sprinkled with dashes of street smarts and authenticity,” Ed Travis wrote for Hollywood Jesus.

In the disaster movie “Contagion” (2011), he was Lyle Haggerty.

Warner Bros. Bryan Cranston in ‘Contagion.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In the ensemble drama “Contagion,” medical researchers, health officials, and everyday civilians grapple with the newfound reality of a rapidly spreading airborne virus.

Cranston had a supporting role in “Contagion” as Rear Admiral Lyle Haggerty.

Suspenseful and well-acted, “Contagion” was reviewed as a riveting disaster movie.

“A high-class ensemble piece, with director Steven Soderbergh reimagining the disaster genre of the 1970s,” Simon Weaving wrote for The Canberra Times.

The actor voiced Li in “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016).

DreamWorks Animation Bryan Cranston voiced a character in ‘Kung Fu Panda 3.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In the animated sequel “Kung Fu Panda 3,” Po (voiced by Jack Black) happily reunites with his long-lost father Li (voiced by Cranston) in a hidden panda paradise. But the nefarious Kai (voiced by J.K. Simmons) spells danger for his newfound family.

Critics adored “Kung Fu Panda 3,” praising it as an adorable and hilarious family adventure.

“There is plenty in ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ that echoes the first film and the sequel, but it’s not tired recycling,” Philippa Hawker wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “Instead, the movie deftly reinforces and extends what has gone before.”

Cranston portrayed Buzz Aldrin in “Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D” (2005).

Imax Corporation ‘Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D’ is a documentary about a historic moonwalk.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the biographical documentary “Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon,” the events of the first historic US moonwalk are recounted and reenacted through figures like Buzz Aldrin (Cranston), Neil Armstrong (Morgan Freeman), and Al Bean (McConaughey).

Educational as well as visually impressive, “Magnificent Desolation” blew critics away.

Jeff Shannon wrote for The Seattle Times, “[Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon] offers the most realistic approximation of a moon visit that Earthbound mortals have ever seen.”

He voiced Jim Gordon in “Batman: Year One” (2011).

Warner Bros. Bryan Cranston voiced a lead character in ‘Batman: Year One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In “Batman: Year One,” Bruce Wayne (voiced by Ben McKenzie) returns to Gotham City to fight crime as the vigilante Batman, while Commissioner James Gordon (voiced by Cranston) fights corruption from within the police force.

Critics gave rave reviews to “Batman: Year One,” saying that it captured the spirit of the original comic book.

“‘Batman: Year One’ adapts Frank Miller’s tale with excellent animation and first-rate voice work from a talented cast, finding a nice balance between human moments and exciting action sequences,” Mike McGranaghan wrote for The Aisle Seat.

In “All the Way” (2016), he depicted President Lyndon B. Johnson.

HBO Films Bryan Cranston in ‘All the Way.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: Inspired by American history and based on the Broadway play of the same name, “All the Way” depicts the presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson (Cranston), from his sudden ascendancy after the assassination of John F. Kennedy to his days in office fighting for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

A meditative look at the legacy of President Johnson, “All the Way” was a solid drama helped along by Cranston’s charisma, according to critics.

“Much of the film’s draw, and pleasures, stem from watching Bryan Cranston work the character,” Mary McNamara wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

The actor voiced Chief in “Isle of Dogs” (2018).

Fox Searchlight Bryan Cranston voiced a character in ‘Isle of Dogs’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” a young boy named Atari (voiced by Koyu Rankin) journeys to an island filled with quarantined dogs in an effort to rescue his beloved pet, Spots (voiced by Liev Schreiber), after an outbreak of the canine flu.

In the animated film, Cranston voiced Chief, a street dog who helps Atari find Spots.

Critics praised the talent of the voice cast and the painstaking detail behind Anderson’s artful direction.

“‘Isle’ is dark, violent, and too thematically complex for pre-teens,” Christopher Schobert wrote for FilmSwoon. “But it’s also bloody brilliant, and teenage and adult cinephiles will be spellbound.”

He had a small, uncredited cameo in “The Disaster Artist” (2017).

Warner Bros Dave Franco and James Franco in ‘The Disaster Artist.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Based on the life and work of American filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, “The Disaster Artist” chronicles the making and release of Wiseau’s (Franco) critically denounced film “The Room,” which went on to gain a cult following.

Cranston briefly appeared in the film as himself.

“Funny – sometimes brutally – and surprisingly touching, it works whether you’ve seen the source material or not, though there are plentiful shout-outs to die-hard fans,” wrote Sara Stewart for the New York Post.

Cranston appeared as Stan Grossman in “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006).

Fox Searchlight Bryan Cranston in ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “Little Miss Sunshine,” a dysfunctional family takes their Volkswagen van on the road when their daughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) earns a spot as a finalist in California’s Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant.

Cranston had a brief appearance in the film as Stan Grossman, a business investor.

With a smart script and a cast including actors like Carell and Toni Collette, “Little Miss Sunshine” left critics hard-pressed to find fault with the indie gem.

Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers wrote that “Little Miss Sunshine” is “… a scrappy human comedy that takes an honest path to laughs and is twice as funny and touching for it.”

He was interviewed for the documentary “Every Act of Life” (2018).

Floating World Pictures ‘Every Act of Life’ is a documentary about playwright Terrence McNally.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the special interest documentary “Every Act of Life,” director Jeff Kaufman explores the career of Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally through the eyes of actors and creators who worked with him.

Cranston was interviewed for the film alongside actors like Meryl Streep and Patrick Wilson.

Critics called “Every Act of Life” a moving and fitting encapsulation of McNally’s life.

“‘Every Act of Life’ is a very entertaining and sometimes illuminating documentary about Terrence McNally, one of the most prolific and underappreciated playwrights of our time,” Frank J. Avella wrote for Edge Media Network.

In “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (2019), he reprised his role as Walter White.

Netflix Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” takes place after the events of the AMC crime drama, centering on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and his attempts to escape his past as a drug dealer and meth cook.

Cranston reprised his role as Walter White through a series of flashbacks.

Critics called “El Camino” a riveting and thrilling follow-up to the beloved television series.

“For fans of the show who know these characters, that’s a welcome conclusion for a story we didn’t even know we missed until Vince Gilligan showed it to us,” Eric Deggans reported for NPR.

The actor played Shannon in the drama “Drive” (2011).

FilmDistrict Bryan Cranston in ‘Drive.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Drive,” an unnamed driver (Ryan Gosling) works as a stuntman by day and drives getaway cars by night. When he falls for his neighbour, Irene (Carey Mulligan), the driver suddenly finds himself caught up in a mysterious crime syndicate.

Cranston had a featured role in the film as Shannon, the driver’s employer.

“Drive” was received as a masterful and quiet character drama.

“‘Drive’ is a masterpiece of surface over depth,” Sukhdev Sandhu wrote for The Daily Telegraph. “Catnip for anyone who thinks cinema is for the eye rather than the brain or heart.”

Cranston was Virgil “Gus” Grissom in “That Thing You Do!” (1996).

20th Century Fox Bryan Cranston had a small role in ‘That Thing You Do!’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: The musical comedy “That Thing You Do!” centres on the meteoric rise of a rock-and-roll band and their shot at fame through the eyes of the young frontrunner Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott).

Cranston appeared briefly as Virgil “Gus” Grissom.

Critics were delighted by the fun and focused musical comedy directed by Hanks, praising his work as a director and actor.

Janet Maslin wrote for The New York Times, “Tom Hanks’s lightweight, likable directorial debut.”

He played a war-department colonel in “Saving Private Ryan” (1998).

DreamWorks Bryan Cranston in ‘Saving Private Ryan.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Set during World War II, “Saving Private Ryan” follows Captain John Miller (Hanks) and his squad as they undertake a covert mission. In the aftermath of the D-Day Invasion, the men attempt to locate and bring home a single soldier.

Cranston had a brief but effective performance as a war-department colonel.

“Saving Private Ryan” was praised as a gripping war drama that benefited from a strong ensemble cast and striking visuals.

“‘Saving Private Ryan’ is a masterpiece,” Rex Reed wrote for the Observer. “It cements Steven Spielberg’s reputation as one of the seminal filmmakers of the era.”

In “Argo” (2012,) he was Jack O’Donnell.

Argo/Warner Bros. Bryan Cranston and Ben Affleck in ‘Argo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Based on a true story, “Argo” recounts the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, and CIA agent Tony Mendez’s (Ben Affleck) mission to move six American hostages out of the country.

Cranston played Mendez’s boss, Jack O’Donnell.

Packed with suspense and tension, “Argo” left critics on the edge of their seats.

“Affleck is well on his way to becoming a masterful director; with a steady hand and a sure vision, he guides ‘Argo’ like a conductor leading a virtuoso orchestra,” S. Jhoanna Robledo wrote for Common Sense Media.

Cranston’s highest-rated film is “Royal Space Force” Wings of Honnêamise” (1987).

Palm Pictures Bryan Cranston was part of the voice cast for the English-dubbed version of the anime film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: In the animated science-fiction film “Royal Space Force: Wings of Honnêamise,” young pilot Shirotsugh (voiced by David A. Thomas in the English dub) volunteers to become the first astronaut on an alternate Earth.

Cranston provided the voice of Matti Tohn in the English-language version of the film, which was released in 1995.

Critics praised the animated film, calling it unique, emotional, and beautifully drawn.

“One of the pleasures of the film is simply enjoying [Hiroyuki] Yamaga’s visual imagination,” wrote film critic Roger Ebert.

