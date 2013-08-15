Bryan Cranston Is Open To Playing Lex Luthor In The Batman / Superman Movie

While rumours are churning out about who will play the next Caped Crusader in the anticipated Batman / Superman film, people are also casting actors for the rest of the film.

Among them is wildly popular “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

Rumours are pegging the actor to play the Man of Steel’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor in the film.

Now, Cranston told Metro he’d be interested in the role.

“Give me a call,” said Cranston. “I like Lex Luthor. I think he’s misunderstood. He’s a loveable, sweet man.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch.

Cranston’s villainous character on AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” looks a lot like Luthor.

Here’s Cranston on “Breaking Bad” as Walter White:

Here’s Lex Luthor:

Late last week, another AMC actor Mark Strong (“Low Winter Sun”) hinted he may be playing the villain in the sequel.

It makes sense that Luthor would appear in the upcoming sequel. After all, there were a bunch of hints pointing at his company LexCorp in “Man of Steel.”

If Cranston is offered a role, all we have to say is that Supes and Bats better tread lightly.

The Batman / Superman film is scheduled for a summer 2015 release.

