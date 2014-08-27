Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Made Each Other Tear Up During Their Emmy Acceptance Speeches

Todd Williamson/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston backstage after the 66th Annual Primetime Emmys.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston may have one of the best relationships both onscreen and off.

Throughout five seasons of “Breaking Bad,” the unlikely pairing of a chemistry teacher and his student brought out the best and worst in each other as they schemed, argued, and fought both verbally and physically with each other and their foes.

At the end of the day, the two characters had a deep respect for one another. It’s a respect that carried off screen into real life as the two have become close friends.

So as both went to accept their Emmy awards Monday evening, thanking their families, friends, creator Vince Gilligan, and the cast and crews, it wasn’t a surprise the two took a moment to recognise the bond they formed on the AMC show.

If you were a fan of the series, it was hard to not get teary eyed yourself. After all, both of the actors were misty-eyed themselves.

Paul took the stage first winning his third Emmy for playing Jesse Pinkman, a misguided junkie who thrived under the wing of his former teacher Mr. White despite an often polarising relationship between the two.

“Bryan, there’s not a single day that goes by that I do not miss running to work to be able to work opposite of you, my friend. I’ve learned so much on screen and off. Thank you.”

Not to be outdown, Cranston later took the stage winning the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy. It was his fourth win for portraying chemistry-teacher-turned-drug lord White.

After getting through the majority of his speech, Cranston’s tone changed when speaking about Paul.

“My dear friend Aaron Paul. I love you so much. You were with me all the way and I appreciate that, and helping each other.”

The two are usually known for clowning around and taking playful photos with each other at red carpets and awards ceremonies celebrating the series.

Last year, Paul photobombed Cranston on the Emmy red carpet.

And they later made silly faces on the Emmy floor.

A more somber (and mostly) serious duo at Monday’s Emmys is a big change from what fans are used to seeing.

It was a reminder of how much we will miss these two on screen together.

Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Bryan Cranston hugs Aaron Paul before he accepts his Best Supporting Actor Emmy.

Cheers to five seasons.

