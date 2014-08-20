Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Reunite For 6-Minutes Of Comedy Gold To Promote The Emmys

It’s been about a year since the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” aired on AMC.

If you miss the duo of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on television, this should make your day.

The two reunited for a six-minute video to promote next week’s Primetime Emmy Awards. However, instead of reprising their beloved roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, they star in a parody of History’s “Pawn Stars” series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus from “Veep” joins in, too.

It’s comedy genius.

Meet Buzz Jackson.

… and Randy Jackson.

They work at “Barely Legal Pawn” (a knockoff of History’s reality show “Pawn Stars“).

Louis-Dreyfus stops by to try and auction off one of her Primetime Emmys for “Seinfeld.”

However when Buzz learns the award is for a supporting Emmy instead of a lead, this results in a debate about the value of an Emmy for a leading role versus a supporting role.

Cranston has won three Outstanding Lead Actor Emmys for his role on “Breaking Bad.”

Randy comes quick to her defence. After all, Paul has two supporting actor Emmys of his own for the AMC drama.

The Emmys air Monday, August 25 on NBC.

Watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.