Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Reunite For 6-Minutes Of Comedy Gold To Promote The Emmys

Kirsten Acuna
Bryan cranston aaron paul Television Academy/YouTube

It’s been about a year since the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” aired on AMC.

If you miss the duo of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on television, this should make your day.

The two reunited for a six-minute video to promote next week’s Primetime Emmy Awards. However, instead of reprising their beloved roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, they star in a parody of History’s “Pawn Stars” series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus from “Veep” joins in, too.

It’s comedy genius.

Meet Buzz Jackson.

Bryan cranston emmy adTelevision Academy/YouTube

… and Randy Jackson.

Aaron paul emmy adTelevision Academy/YouTube

They work at “Barely Legal Pawn” (a knockoff of History’s reality show “Pawn Stars“).

Barely legal pawn emmy adTelevision Academy/YouTube
Bryan cranston aaron paul emmy adTelevision Academy/YouTube

Louis-Dreyfus stops by to try and auction off one of her Primetime Emmys for “Seinfeld.”

Julia louis dreyfus emmy adTelevision Academy/YouTube

However when Buzz learns the award is for a supporting Emmy instead of a lead, this results in a debate about the value of an Emmy for a leading role versus a supporting role.

Cranston has won three Outstanding Lead Actor Emmys for his role on “Breaking Bad.”

Emmy ad bryan cranston Television Academy/YouTube

Randy comes quick to her defence. After all, Paul has two supporting actor Emmys of his own for the AMC drama.

Aaron paul emmy ad Television Academy/YouTube
Julia louis dreyfus emmy promoTelevision Academy/YouTube

The Emmys air Monday, August 25 on NBC.

Watch the entire video below:

