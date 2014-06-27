BRW Has Just Released Its 2014 Rich List And Gina Wins Again!

James Packer. Photo: Bloomberg / File

Our annual update on who Australia’s wealthiest people are landed this morning courtesy of BRW.

The 2014 BRW Rich List has been published online for free for the first time and also as a special liftout inside the Wealth issue of today’s AFR Magazine.

The average wealth per person on the Rich 200 rose to $968 million, up from $884 million last year. The total wealth of the Rich 200 is up $16.81 billion to $193.61B.

Gina Rinehart once again tops the list, although her wealth drops $2.01 billion to $20.01 billion, due to a fall in the iron ore price and price earnings ratios of key competitors.

Anthony Pratt and family rises two places from last year to second, leapfrogging both Frank Lowy and James Packer, who is now Australia’s 3rd richest person. The Pratt family’s assets jumped $1.7 billion.

Frank Lowy’s wealth grew by $288 million. Lowy is understood to have more money invested with his private investment company LFG Holdings than Westfield Corporation and Scentre Group.

Swiss-based Ivan Glasenberg rounds out the top five. The Glencore CEO’s wealth jumped $1.01 billion thanks to his company’s rising share price.

The Top 10 are:

Gina Rinehart $20.01 billion

Anthony Pratt $7.64B

James Packer $7.19B

Frank Lowy $7.16B

Ivan Glasenberg $6.63B

Hui Wing Mau $6.35B

Andrew Forrest $5.86B

Harry Triguboff $5.5B

John Gandel $4.08B

Kerr Neil $3.35B

The 2014 BRW Rich 200 documents the rise of technology entrepreneurs, including two 34-year-old billionaires in Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar.

There are 14 women on the 2014 BRW Rich 200, the same figure as last year.

The highest ranked debutant is Chinese-Australian entrepreneur Huang Bingwen, aged 60 with wealth of $1.26 billion. He is the chairman of Shantou Dongfeng Printing, which makes paper packaging for tobacco products, wine and cosmetics.

Another newcomer is online retail entrepreneur Ruslan Kogan at 162 with $320 million.

There are 39 billionaires on this year’s list – the most ever – including Atlassian’s duo, worth a combined $2.1 billion. They debuted last year with $250 million each.

Five rich listers worth a combined $6.2 billion died during the past 12 months. They are Len Buckeridge, Cyril Maloney, Paul Ramsay, Graeme Acton and Ian Norman.

Bob Bryan, Russell Staley and Graeme Wood also exit the list due to the rise in the cut-off from last year’s $235 million to $250 million.

Property remains the dominant sector with 52 entrants. Technology is the big riser and provides debutants including Freelancer’s Matt Barrie and 30-year-old Owen Kerr from foreign exchange trader Pepperstone.

The full top 10 is here.

TOP 5 WOMEN

Gina Rinehart – $20.01 billion

Vicky Teoh – $2.00 billion

Angela Bennett – $1.54 billion

Charlotte Vidor – $740 million

Naomi Milgrom – $520 million

TOP 5 MEN

Anthony Pratt & family – $7.64 billion

James Packer – $7.19 billion

Frank Lowy – $7.16 billion

Ivan Glasenberg – $6.63 billion

Hui Wing Mau – $6.35 billion

Here’s how it compares with the 2013 list

1 Gina Rinehart $22,020

2 Frank Lowy $6,870

3 James Packer $6,000

4 Anthony Pratt & family $5,950

5 Ivan Glasenberg $5,610

6 Harry Triguboff $4,950

7 Wing Mau Hui $4,820

8 John Gandel $3,700

9 Andrew Forrest $3,660

10 Christopher Wallin $2,800

