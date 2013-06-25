7 Brutally Honest Job Rejection Letters

Sub Pop Records addresses its letter “Dear Loser.”

The New York Times does not like the use of the word “arsehole.”



Source: Other People’s Rejection Letters / Random House

The literary quarterly New Delta Review couldn’t describe how bad a manuscript was.

Source: Other People’s Rejection Letters / Random House

Author Gertrude Stein was probably fuming when she got this letter from publisher Arthur C. Fifield mocking her manuscript of “Three Lives.”

An editor offered about the harshest criticism you can give a freelancer.

Before he became famous for masterpieces such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare before Christmas,” Tim Burton was rejected by Disney.

In 1938, Disney wouldn’t even consider women in the creative department.

Source: Other People’s Rejection Letters / Random House

