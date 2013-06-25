7 Brutally Honest Job Rejection Letters

Vivian Giang, Lynne Guey

Sub Pop Records addresses its letter “Dear Loser.”

Sub Pop Rejection Letter

The New York Times does not like the use of the word “arsehole.”

New York Times Adam Moss

The literary quarterly New Delta Review couldn’t describe how bad a manuscript was.

New Delta Review Rejection Letter

Author Gertrude Stein was probably fuming when she got this letter from publisher Arthur C. Fifield mocking her manuscript of “Three Lives.”

Gertrude Stein rejection letter

An editor offered about the harshest criticism you can give a freelancer.

Freelance journalist rejection letter

Before he became famous for masterpieces such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare before Christmas,” Tim Burton was rejected by Disney.

Tim Burton Rejection letters

In 1938, Disney wouldn’t even consider women in the creative department.

Walt Disney Productions Rejection Letter

