BRUTAL! Zynga's Share Price Just Hit $8

Shares of Zynga just hit $8, meaning the stock is down about 20 per cent from its IPO price of $10. It’s down more than 8 per cent for the day and has been hovering around $8.10 for most of the day.



Zynga made its trading debut on public markets at $11, but has since fallen well below its IPO price.

Zynga fell to a new low of $8.45 after it received a “neutral” rating from Macquarie on Friday. It made a late run that day to close at $8.81.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.